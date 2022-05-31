The Venardos Circus, an animal-free, traveling Broadway-style circus, is performing at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond for one more weekend.
The vintage American-style circus has already put on a week's worth of entertainment-packed shows for Central Oregon families to enjoy. If you haven’t seen them yet, now is your chance before they head north.
Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the show originally featured a cast of just six artists in a kind of Broadway, circus musical.
“It was just a little Circus … but it had great BIG dreams,” reads the circus’s website bio. “In the years since, Venardos Circus has grown into a living example of the power of dreams, reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation, and bringing joy to people everywhere.”
Venardos Circus spent several months in Redmond during the initial COVID lockdowns and is now returning for the first time since October 2020.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
“We are America’s circus! Our team is thrilled to return to Central Oregon, a place we consider close to our hearts after spending many months camping there and hosting livestreams in 2020,” explained ringmaster and producer, Kevin Venardos. “We live to be on the road, expressing our creativity and bringing joy to families across the country. We can’t wait to get back to Redmond.”
The show takes place under the group's very own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent that seats up to 300 people.
Festive pre-show entertainment begins an hour prior to showtimes. Classic circus treats such as fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made pink lemonade, nachos, hot dogs, packaged candy and more are available at concessions. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. To find the complete show schedule, go to venardoscircus.com.
“Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation,” according to Heather Atherton, the circus's public relations representative.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.