One of the many great things about the Sisters Folk Festival is that it brings artists to Sisters, and then those artists (and their booking agents) are aware of the town’s natural beauty, arts-supportive population and general good vibes, increasing the chances of said artists returning to Sisters.
Take, for example, the concert happening at Fir Street Park Saturday night, which features not one but two artists who have played the folk festival in the past. One of them is Eli West, a terrific Seattle-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist some may remember as half of the sublime folk duo Cahalen & Eli. His 2021 solo album, “Tapered Point of Stone,” is great.
The other is FY5, a Colorado band led by a guy named Mike Finders, who won the prestigious songwriting contest at the MerleFest festival not once, but twice. Surrounding Finders are four talented pickers who together play a brand of bluegrass that feels rooted in the genre’s traditions, but not stuck in them.
To top it all off, this show is free! And it’s part of Sisters Folk Festival’s inaugural Bluegrass Jam Camp, being held June 23-26 at Sisters Art Works.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
