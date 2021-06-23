This issue of GO! being devoted to the moon, we thought we’d remind you that you still have another few weeks to catch “Cosmic Microscapes” at the High Desert Museum in Bend.
Seattle photographer Neil H. Buckland and University of Washington geology professor and meteorite scientist Tony Irving created the exhibit, which opened in March and explores the similarities of terrestrial rocks and meteorites.
The exhibit features colorful, kaleidoscopic images of meteorites, as well as the actual moon and Martian rocks. Buckland uses special filters to bring out vibrant colors of meteorites on large panels up to 8 feet high by 17.5 feet wide.
“Cosmic Microscapes” is included with museum admission and displays through July 18. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Contact: highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.