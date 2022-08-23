Assuming the “Bio” page on Cash’d Out’s website is telling the truth, it’s pretty amazing how many people associated with country music legend Johnny Cash have interacted with and/or commented on the quality of the San Diego band’s Johnny Cash tribute act. Here is a summary:
Cash’s longtime drummer, W.S. Holland, sat in with Cash’d Out before he passed away in 2020.
Cash’d Out frontman Douglas Benson, he of the deep voice and early Man In Black mannerisms, once played the real Johnny’s guitar.
Johnny Cash’s daughter Cindy once attended a Cash’d Out show and gave Benson a locket that belonged to her father.
Cash’s manager for three decades, Lou Robin, once said that if he closed his eyes at a Cash’d Out concert, it was like going back in time to a real Johnny Cash show.
Here’s one more: I own some Johnny Cash records, and I say Cash’d Out is about as close to seeing a Johnny Cash concert as you’re going to get. (OK, that one’s a stretch.)
Cash’d Out, with Sweet Red & The Hot Rod Billies: $15, 8 p.m. Friday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
