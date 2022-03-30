OB-CCO-DonPasquale.jpg
Submitted photo

Cascadia Chamber Opera will perform Gaetano Donizetti's 1843 hit "Don Pasquale" in a semi-staged concert format. Hosted by OperaBend, the performance will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Oregon Community College's Pinckney Center for the Arts, 2600 NW College Way, Bend.

Singers Deac Guidi, Zachary Lenox, Esteban Zuniga, Jocelyn Claire Thomas and Maestro Vincent Centeno will tell the story, in English, of Signor Don Pasquale, a wealthy, older gentleman who opts to get married, and that of his nephew and heir, Ernesto, who is expected to enter an arranged marriage but can't help falling in love with beautiful widow Norina. The lighthearted story features plenty of twists, mistaken identities and, of course, Donizetti's memorable tunes.

Tickets are $25 and at brownpapertickets.com/event/5390877. Contact: info@cascadiaconcertopera.org.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0349, djasper@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.