Cascadia Chamber Opera will perform Gaetano Donizetti's 1843 hit "Don Pasquale" in a semi-staged concert format. Hosted by OperaBend, the performance will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Oregon Community College's Pinckney Center for the Arts, 2600 NW College Way, Bend.
Singers Deac Guidi, Zachary Lenox, Esteban Zuniga, Jocelyn Claire Thomas and Maestro Vincent Centeno will tell the story, in English, of Signor Don Pasquale, a wealthy, older gentleman who opts to get married, and that of his nephew and heir, Ernesto, who is expected to enter an arranged marriage but can't help falling in love with beautiful widow Norina. The lighthearted story features plenty of twists, mistaken identities and, of course, Donizetti's memorable tunes.
