If you’re craving music and comedy, Cascades Theatrical Company has you covered during its 2022-23 season.
Love is in the air at the downtown Bend community theater this weekend, when Cascades Theatrical Company kicks off its season with the comedy musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” heralding a season with an above-average number of musicals at the community theater.
“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” opens Friday at CTC’s Cascades Theatre in downtown Bend, where it performs the next three weekends. “I Love You, You’re Perfect” consists of a series of songs capturing the universal trials and tribulations of love: looking for love, first dates, relationship difficulties, marriage, navigating rough waters, etc.
“Every scene is a different vignette, different situation, different character,” director Jacob Smart said. “It all plays to a theme of relationships.”
There are just four cast members, who appear throughout the show in different combinations. Such a small cast presents more of a challenge for performers Jaime Speed, Harlan Daniels, Jeff Martin and Christina Holler — than himself, said director Jacob Smart.
However, as a first-time director with a background in acting and music direction, he had some new challenges himself.
The songs are fairly typical of musical theater, Smart said, with piano accompaniment provided by music director Rachel Robinson, making her CTC debut after moving from New York, where she worked professionally in theater as a director and music director, according to her bio at cascadestheatre.org.
There were still some tickets available for opening night, Smart said, with ample seating for those who want to attend later in the show’s run, which continues weekends through Sept. 24.
He noted that “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” “is a show that not very many people know about, (but) one interesting fact is that it was the second-longest running off-Broadway show of all time.” It closed in 2008 after just over 5,000 performances, according to playbill.com.
Fall is relatively quiet around CTC, or so it would appear if you judged solely by shows on the schedule. The next mainstage show, “A Gift to Remember,” a holiday production, doesn’t open until late November.
But, notes board president Chris Mehner, there are other offerings afoot, including the Teen Theatre production “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” another comedy musical opening Sept. 29.
“That’s going to be a really great show. Erik McGinnis is directing that,” Mehner said.
After it concludes, Cascades Theatre will serve as a screening location for the BendFilm Festival in Oct. 6 through 9, after which CTC will host a vaudeville-style show in partnership with Two Twisted Sisters Productions, “Tapestry of the Arts.”
According to Howard Schor of Two Twisted Sisters, the production will bring together “an ensemble of local artists representing the theater, fine art, photography, dance, the written word, comedy and music,” he said via email. It includes “four original, one-act plays spanning comedy, tragedy and drama (often within the same piece) married with music, song, dance and fine art.”
True to the name “Tapestry of the Arts,” during the four evening performances and matinee (Oct. 27-29 and Oct. 30, respectively) the lobby will be adorned with fine art, photography, with music by guitarist David Salas.
Come January, McGinnis will be back directing the musical “The Fantasticks,” running Jan. 12 through 29. The musical “Something Rotten” follows Feb. 9 through 26.
Agatha Christie’s whodunnit “Murder on the Nile” — not a musical — takes the stage March 23 through April 9, followed by the classic comedy “You Can’t Take it With You” May 25 through June 11, and the comedy “Calendar Girls” June 23 through July 9.
For more information on CTC, visit cascadestheatrical.org.
