A new concert series at Redmond’s High Desert Music Hall will host popular Central Oregon folk singers Beth Wood and Dennis McGregor next week, and several nationally touring acts over the next two months.
The series is a project of Cascades Radio Hour, which broadcasts on Jive Radio. Wood and McGregor are regulars at the Sisters Folk Festival, thanks to their sharp storytelling and their compelling tunes. They’ll share a bill at High Desert Music Hall on Wednesday, July 6.
The rest of the Cascades Radio Hour series’ lineup includes legendary acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke (on July 20), fast-rising singer-songwriters Amythyst Kiah (July 13) and Margo Cilker (Aug. 17), renowned folk singer Darrell Scott (Aug. 10) and world-class Zydeco act C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band (Aug. 24).
Beth Wood and Dennis McGregor: Free (suggested donation $15), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, highdesertmusichall.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
