Cascades 10, the annual showcase of 10-minute plays written and staged by local playwrights, actors and directors, is back Friday through Sunday.
Previously staged at Cascades Theatrical Company, 2023 performances will take place at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, this weekend only. According to producer Desi Thrower, CTC has been pretty booked, and rather than move to another time of year, they decided to move venues.
This year's show has seven 10-minute plays providing comedy, drama, suspense and relevant issues. Cascades 10 is performed black box-style, so stage and lighting will be simple, and the set pieces — mostly black cubes and chairs — allow for more flexibility and creativity. Participants are a mix of novice and seasoned actors, directors and playwrights, which allows novices to learn from more seasoned artists.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $22. For tickets, visit cascadestheatrical.org or call 541-389-0803.
