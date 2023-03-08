IMG-1484.jpg (copy)

Kay Clements rehearses a scene from the 2022 iteration of Cascades 10. This year's production takes place this weekend only at Open Space Event Studios in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Cascades 10, the annual showcase of 10-minute plays written and staged by local playwrights, actors and directors, is back Friday through Sunday.

Previously staged at Cascades Theatrical Company, 2023 performances will take place at Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend, this weekend only. According to producer Desi Thrower, CTC has been pretty booked, and rather than move to another time of year, they decided to move venues.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

—Bulletin staff report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.