Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is preparing to open its newest pub on Bend’s east side, located at the corner of Reed Market Road and 27th Street. To coincide with the opening, the brewery plans to release a new charity collaboration beer, Helles for Habitat. It’s a German-style Helles lager brewed with Old Standby Brewing Co. of Salem, and $1 from every pint sold will benefit Habitat for Humanity.
Ryan Holt of Old Standby teamed up with Cascade Lakes brewmaster Ryan Schmiege in early March, and they brewed the lager at Cascade Lakes’ brewery in Redmond. Old Standby is a small operation, and in 2022 Holt launched a project to team up with other breweries to brew beers for charity.
