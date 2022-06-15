Late spring and early summer is the best time for a seasonal dessert favorite — strawberry rhubarb pie. Rhubarb and strawberries pair well with a complementary sweet and tart balance of flavors, and the best pies are vibrant and tangy with a sweet sauciness. Breweries occasionally try to capture this essence with beers infused with the fruit combination.
Recently, Cascade Lakes Brewing Company offered its own interpretation with the release of Strawbeery Rhubarb Sour.
Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege shared his inspiration for working with the classic pairing.
“My Grandma made the best strawberry rhubarb jam and pie anyone has ever had. It made me a lover of the fruit combination which I seek out to this day. So, both she and her strawberry rhubarb creations were the inspiration for the beer,” he said via email.
The base of the beer is a pale wheat ale that undergoes kettle souring, a method of brewing sour ale that I wrote about recently; the wort typically undergoes a souring process ahead of the boil and primary fermentation with beer yeast. According to Schmiege, it took several rounds of development to settle on the finished brew.
“We brewed three different batches of the base beer to dial in the acid and ester characteristics” they were looking for, he said.
The fruits also provided a challenge.
“Strawberry is a notoriously difficult fruit to get impact from and now we’ve learned that rhubarb is also challenging,” Schmiege said. “We worked with multiple combinations of whole fruit, purees and extracts before settling on puree.”
Technically a vegetable, rhubarb refers to the fleshy stalks of the rhubarb plant, known for its sour flavor and crisp, fibrous texture similar to celery. It’s typically used in desserts such as rhubarb crisp and pie, so much so that it earned the nickname “pie plant” in the mid-19th century.
Anyone who’s ever tasted raw rhubarb can attest to its tartness, which can be used to good effect to enhance a sour beer. I picked up a bottle of Strawbeery Rhubarb Sour to find out how, and to answer the question — does it taste like dessert? The beer is 6% alcohol by volume with 22 IBUs.
I found tart and earthy aroma notes that evoke the rhubarb, with the slightest ephemeral hint of strawberry. Underlying the fruitiness is lactic acid, perhaps similar to plain yogurt. Overall the beer is fairly subtle in smell, but it does remind me of freshly chopped rhubarb.
The taste embraces the rhubarb, reminiscent of the fresh stalk of the plant with an almost puckering level of sour character that is slightly earthy. There are subtle notes of underripe berry and strawberry juice, offering a delicate sweet counterbalance to the sour. There’s a touch of lactic acid and red wine vinegar, with a background grainy flavor similar to toasted wheat.
It’s not quite sweet enough to remind me of dessert, but it has a pleasant level of sourness and captures the essence of rhubarb well, with a refreshing finish. I suspect this beer would pair just fine with a slice of actual pie and a dollop of vanilla ice cream.
Schmiege is happy with how it turned out, as well.
“We’re very pleased with the final quality and level of impact,” he said.
Strawbeery Rhubarb Sour is available on draft and in 500 milliliter bottles and is sure to bring a lively taste of the season to your glass.
