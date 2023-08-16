The annual Cascade Car Show is gearing up for another exciting car show in Downtown Redmond on Saturday. Brought to you by Sounds Fast and returning to Wild Ride Brewing, this car show promises a captivating display of all years classic and modified vehicles.
Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the streets of downtown Redmond will be closed off to showcase a diverse collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Enthusiasts and spectators can anticipate a mix of timeless classics and
modern custom creations, all coming together to celebrate the world of automobiles.
The highlight of the event is the awards ceremony, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. Trophies will be awarded to various vehicles, with all participants having an equal chance to win.
Vehicle owners have two options if they would like to register their car. Pre-registration is available for $30 or day-of-show registration will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a cash fee of $35.
Whether you’re interested in registering your vehicle in a car show or simply keen on exploring the extensive array of classic cars on display, the Cascade Car Show is the ideal destination.
