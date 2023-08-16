Cascade Car Show 2023

The 2023 Cascade Car Show will take place at Wild Ride Brewing on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

The annual Cascade Car Show is gearing up for another exciting car show in Downtown Redmond on Saturday. Brought to you by Sounds Fast and returning to Wild Ride Brewing, this car show promises a captivating display of all years classic and modified vehicles.

Running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the streets of downtown Redmond will be closed off to showcase a diverse collection of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.