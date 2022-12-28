There is a lot to process with the latest film from Oscar-winning writer/director Damien Chazelle.

The bold, brash and unapologetically debauched “Babylon” takes its viewers on a well-earned three-hour ride through the hard partying Hollywood of the late 1920s. The industry is beginning to see the seismic changes that came with the introduction of sound, and with it, the meteoric rise and fall of stars of the era. It will definitely not be to everyone’s liking, and some may be turned off by its outrageous and over the top crudeness, but get through it, and there is an impeccably crafted film full of rich performances, gorgeous set and costume design, a banging soundtrack and a stellar story that perfectly walks a tightrope between cynical and wistful .

Babylon-5jpeg.jpeg

Babylonians Margot Robbie and Diego Calva get up close and personal in a scene from “Babylon."
Babylon-4.jpeg

Alexandre Chen, behind the camera, P.J. Byrne, foreground left, and Olivia Hamilton, foreground right in a scene from “Babylon."
Babylon-2.jpeg

Diego Calva and Jean Smart in "Babylon."
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic

and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

at makenziewhittle.com.

