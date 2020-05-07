As summer draws closer more concerts at the Les Schwab Amphitheater have been affected due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Most recently, Dave Matthews Band have postponed their scheduled Sept. 9 show until Sept. 8 2021. Ticket holders can use their tickets for next year’s rescheduled show or receive a refund from the point of purchase before June 3.
Funk-metal band Primus has also postponed its concert originally set for July 29. No word yet on when the rescheduled date will be. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.
Finally, Michael Franti has canceled his upcoming July 17 show. Tickets will be refunded wherever the purchase was made. Etix holders will be refunded automatically, and cash purchasers should return to the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill for a refund.
— Makenzie Whittle, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.