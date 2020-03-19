The current state of things amid the coronavirus pandemic hit the Bend arts community last weekend, when producers of several just-opened productions decided to cancel or postpone performances.
A production of the musical “Gypsy” was canceled after its first two performances, which took place Thursday and Friday at Eagle Mountain Event Center in Bend. “Gypsy,” inspired by the life of 20th century striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, had been slated to run Thursdays through Saturdays until March 28.
“It was just the right thing to do,” said producer Howard Schor of Two Twisted Sisters Productions. The second show, on Friday, saw even better attendance than the first.
“The second show, a lot of people came, and a lot of people invited guests, because we let them know we were going to cancel,” Schor said.
Likewise, after two shows Thursday and Friday, Silent Echo Theater Company canceled weekend performances of “Now You’re Talking,” a collection of one-act plays.
“We had audiences on Thursday and Friday — we had some — and then we canceled,” said Marla Manning, founder and director of Silent Echo. Thursday drew an audience of about 15 to The Belfry in Sisters. Friday’s crowd was about 25 to 30. Last year, the annual production saw a Friday night crowd of about 70, Manning said.
“The reason that we made the decision that we decided ultimately — and it kept being a state of flux, which I’m sure you know — it literally was, I did a forum with all of my actors on Friday night,” she said.
While some cast members wanted to go on with Saturday and Sunday’s performances, others demurred. At one point, Manning and the willing performers thought they could do a shorter version of “Now You’re Talking” for the remaining shows.
“And then Saturday morning, some people weren’t feeling well. One person had major allergies,” Manning said. “My thought was, ‘I can’t tell my patrons to stay home when they’re ill if I have people in my cast who aren’t feeling well.’”
Fortunately, Manning had the foresight to have a videographer shoot Friday’s performance.
“We were going to videotape it on Saturday, but I was able to get the videographer to come on Friday,” she added. “Because my thinking was, ‘Our show’s not long for being on.”
The video is in the process of being edited, and once Manning gets clearance from all of the playwrights, she’ll have it posted to a password-protected video sharing site such as Vimeo.
“The main concern for most of the playwrights — they’re not published plays — is you just want to protect their work,” Manning said. “That’s what we’re trying to sort out now.”
Schor said on Monday that Two Twisted Sisters Productions was looking into getting the “Gypsy” cast together for a taping without audiences. By Tuesday, the idea was no longer looking likely.
“There are too many people in our cast who are skittish,” he said. “They’re scared to get together in a group, and there are some older people, and there are some germaphobes. I would do it, and Dan (Cohen, of Two Twisted Sisters) would do it, and (Eagle Mountain) would do it. We’ve got all the equipment, but we can’t do it without a cast.”
Schor mentioned there’s a possibility of trying to do the production to life this summer. Director Mary Kilpatrick, also part of the cast, said that effort is similar to Gypsy Rose’s efforts, “because she was always looking for a place for bookings.”
OperaBend had three performances of the Gaetano Donizetti opera “The Elixir of Love” scheduled last weekend — Friday and Saturday at Pinckney Center for the Arts in Bend, and Sunday at Madras Performing Arts Center.
OperaBend made the decision to pull the plug on the Bend performances, and go ahead with the Madras performance, but would still honor tickets to the Madras performance, including those for the cancelled Bend shows.
“Sunday was the last day in Jefferson County, that you could do this, as it turned out. We were just lucky,” said Jason Stein, cofounder and executive director of OperaBend. “When I walked out on stage, it was pretty sparse, because everybody was spread out. They were all practicing social distancing.”
Actually, OperaBend didn’t entirely cancel its Bend performances; on Friday, the cast did the show sans audience, with a camera was set up to livestream it on Facebook (facebook.com/operabend).
“It was very strange, because there was nobody in the audience — all of the jokes were just not laughed at,” said a chuckling Stein.
He may have the last laugh. As of Monday, the video of act one, still viewable on OperaBend’s Facebook page, had gotten nearly 2,000 hits.
At that point in time, Central Oregon Community College was limiting groups to 20 people
Earlier in the season, Stein had lamented the small chorus of “Elixir of Love.” Because “That sort of turned out to be a lucky thing, as it worked out,” Stein said. “Because we had a small chorus, we could do (it). … We had 19 total people in the room at Pinckney. So blessing in disguise, shall we say, with the small chorus.”
OperaBend also made sure to include a visible link to its donations page, and the nonprofit received several during the streamed show.
“What it (did) was it made all of the friends of these cast members, who are from the (Willamette) Valley, all of their friends were able to watch, so that was a big positive. And all of those friends donated on the spot, and (left) a lot of really positive comments.”
A recent fundraiser helped solidify OperaBend’s ability to pay professional singers in the cast in spite of recent events. Ticket holders have been understanding, Stein said.
“At this point, people are being very generous and not asking for credit or refunds, which really does help,” he said.
“What I said when I canceled Friday and Saturday is that they could donate their tickets and I’d send them a receipt, or they could use those tickets for credit on the next show — I haven’t figure out how I’m going to do that yet — but there were a few folks who said, ‘Yes, I’d like that.’”
Other postponed productions include High Desert Chamber Music’s March 28 concert by the popular Crown City String Quartet, now tentatively slated to take place in late summer. Topsoil Theatrics’ May production of “Little Shop of Horrors” has been rescheduled for October, according to company founder John Kish.
Cascades Theatrical Company’s production of the Ken Ludwig comedy “Shakespeare in Hollywood,” which had been slated to open Friday, is on hold with a new run date to be announced. Auditions and rehearsals for CTC’s next All Aspects Teen Theatre production, “The Trail of the Big Bad Wolf,” have been canceled, and “Cascades 10,” an assortment of one-act plays, is postponed until further notice. Rehearsals for the Steve Martin, Edie Brickell musical “Bright Star” are postponed as well.
Howard Huskey, business manager at CTC, said that the nonprofit community theater’s current state of finances are such that the theater could sustain being dark for up to half a year.
“We can handle six months (of) an empty building — not that we want to,” he said Monday.
“We’re going to try figure out some way to get people to donate and just kind of help sponsor the theater. We’ve been there 41 years,” Huskey said. “There’s just a lot of chaos. I’m trying to answer all the questions, all the people calling and emailing and stuff. … I’ve been up to my a — in alligators ever since this started.”
