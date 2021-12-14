Anyone who has seen The California Honeydrops live — and they have played Central Oregon several times now — is aware the Bay Area band knows how to stir up a good time.
Led by a likable vocalist named Lech Wierzynski, the Honeydrops’ sound is a warm and inviting mix of R&B, funk, blues, horns, homemade instruments, Southern soul and rootsy rock ‘n’ roll. They sound like they’re from New Orleans, but they’re actually from Oakland, where they got their start busking in subway stations, which will teach you how to grab and hold folks’ attention real quick.
The band has opened for big-time artists you’ve definitely heard of, like Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King and Dr. John, and they’re on the road now to support their new “Covers from the Cave” release, which features the Honeydrops’ versions of songs by James Taylor, the Grateful Dead, Chuck Berry, John Prine and more.
The California Honeydrops: $30; 8 p.m. Friday; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
