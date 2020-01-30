If you’re a fan of Caldera Arts Center’s wintertime Open Studios — but not necessarily winter driving — you’re in luck this time around. On Saturday, Caldera will hold its first Open Studios event of 2020 at the Downtown Bend Library, marking its Bend debut.
A quick primer: January through March, Caldera hosts artist residencies for small batches of artists at the arts nonprofit’s beautiful facility on Blue Lake, located 16 miles west of Sisters.The two- to three-and-a-half-week residencies culminate with Open Studios. During the event, that month’s artists in residence — typically visual artists, choreographers, filmmakers, writers or other creative souls — perform or show excerpts of what they’ve been working on at Caldera, which operates a summer youth camp and offers arts education.
The Open Studios are free and, as the name implies, open to the public. Normally one has to drive out to Caldera, which can be a daunting prospect in the winter, depending on one’s fortitude for driving in possibly foul conditions. But not on Saturday, when Caldera brings Open Studios to downtown Bend as part of Deschutes Public Library’s Know Japan series, featuring origami workshops, haiku presentations and more. (Visit deschuteslibrary.org/about/news for more info.)
“That’s been something that we’ve wanted to do, make Open Studios a little more accessible,” said Caldera’s Maesie Speer, who oversees the winter residencies. “Because it’s hard for everybody to get out to us during the winter.”
At Saturday’s event, five members of Unit Souzou, a Portland-based taiko drum troupe, will present an excerpt from its ambitious “Constant State of Otherness,” a still-in-progress piece conceived at Caldera in February 2018 during a winter residency by Michelle Fujii. Fujii co-founded Unit Souzou in 2014 with her husband, Toru Watanabe. Commissioners of the project include Caldera; The Myrna Loy, an arts facility in Helena, Montana; the Dance Place in Washington, D.C., and others.
Unit Souzou (pronounced “so-zo”) is developing the theatrical work collaboratively, Fujii said.
“One of the things about our group … is that we really think about the art form of taiko in contemporary expressions, bringing stories of today through the drums,” she said. “But we have a very multi-disciplinary approach of weaving taiko, dance and storytelling.”
Taiko drumming helped Fujii find her way during some difficult years post-high school, she said. The roots of “Constant State of Otherness” lie in divisive rhetoric she was hearing across the media spectrum over the last few years.
“(It) was having me remember, almost, my childhood growing up in the United States, and how being Japanese-American, I was definitely made to feel different, or ‘othered,’” said Fujii, who grew up in San Jose, California. “I was almost feeling (again) all of those feelings that I had, and thinking, ‘Gosh, here I am much older, and I thought I was over it,’ and realizing, no, it’s still existing.”
She understood that feelings of otherness were not necessarily unique to her. Though the details differ, many individuals, communities and groups share feelings and experiences of otherness.
“‘Constant State of Otherness’ recognizes the universality of otherness, meaning that we understand that everyone may have felt othered at one point or another,” Fujii said. “But the constancy is the really important note. … We’re talking about living a life of otherness.”
The members of Unit Souzou began listening to and collecting stories of other people’s histories and experiences with otherness. While the stories they gathered affirmed her ideas, it’s also been “pretty heartbreaking,” Fujii said. “And then to carry these stories and bring it to life through our vehicle of taiko, dance and storytelling has been really heavy on us, because we want to make sure we honor everyone that we’ve been able to talk to.”
It’s her hope that retelling their stories in such fashion will add “just a tiny, little light,” she said.
Of course, Saturday’s performance is only an excerpt from the still under-construction piece. “Constant State of Otherness” will make its full and proper premiere in early June at the Hearth Festival, a new event planned for June 6 and 7 at Caldera.
“We wanted to create a public event that would allow the public to get out on the land and enjoy it in a warmer time of year,” Speer said, noting that Open Studios have traditionally been the main public events at Caldera. “It’s a beautiful time to be out at Caldera, but it’s also somewhat limited. People can’t really get out on the property, or it’s kind of a lot to get to Blue Lake at that time, slogging through snow. It’s just not as accessible.”
The idea for Hearth Festival, which will additionally feature pop-up performances inside and out on the Caldera grounds, was spawned partly from conversations between Speer and Fujii.
“When we were doing some more creative work here last year, I was just walking around the space thinking, ‘Wow, this feels like a missed opportunity,” Fujii said. “For instance, people would just park and then go into the grand room and see our performance and potentially just leave. And so I was just trying to think of other ways that people could see the beauty and interact with the space and place because it’s vast. … That’s when the idea of ‘Let’s make this more of a festival,’ as well as thinking intergenerationally, have family activities, not just the performance.”
Stay tuned to GO! Magazine for more information closer to the inaugural Hearth Festival.
