Caldera Arts will host its inaugural Hearth Festival Friday through Sunday at its facility on the bank of Blue Lake, adjacent to Suttle Lake off of Highway 20 west of Sisters.
Hearth Festival is billed as "a joyous return to shared space and experiences, celebration, playfulness and community" and "an open gathering of community, meditative engagement with the land, and a shared visit with the beautiful Blue Lake," at calderaarts.org.
Among the weekend's highlights is "Constant State of Otherness" by taiko ensemble Unit Souzou, the last stop of the production's debut tour. Ticketed performances at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday are priced at $25 and $15, respectively. As for Saturday, Unit Souzou will offer, for free, "Otherness Stories," four site-specific performances over the course of the day in various locations on the gorgeous grounds.
Other activities for the public include workshops, artist-guided activities for all ages, canoeing, food for purchase and more. Contact: calderaarts.org.
David Jasper
