Calder Quartet — High Desert Chamber Music will host the Calder Quartet at 8 p.m. Friday at the Tower Theatre in Bend. The quartet has hailed by the New York Times as “superb” and “imaginative, skillful creators,” and its members — Benjamin Jacobson, Tereza Stanislav, Jonathan Moerschel and Eric Byers — will perform a special Valentine’s Day program of works inspired by love, including Rachmaninoff’s “Romance” and a piece by composer Anton Webern written for his future wife. “The Calder Quartet has built quite a reputation among touring and recording chamber music ensembles,” HDCM Executive Director Isabelle Senger said in a press release. “We are thrilled to present their debut in our Concert Series.” Tickets are $48, $15 for students. Concert-goers will receive a rose and a treat from Goody’s Chocolates, and members of the group will give a pre-concert talk beginning at 7:15 p.m. for ticket holders only. While in Bend, the group will also present a master class for violin, viola and cello at 5 p.m. Thursday. The class is free and open for the public to observe, and will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Contact: highdesertchambermusic.com.
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
