As delicious as Nicolas Cage as Dracula is, the rest of Chis McKay’s “Renfield” lacks bite.

Cage is allowed to be his batty self as he infuses his performance with elements of Bella Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Max Shreck and just about every actor who’s taken up the fangs before him, and deliciously, director McKay gives him all the space in the world to do what he wants. Unfortunately, the rest of the movie just never rises to the same level, even though Cage is more of a supporting character to Renfield’s (Nicholas Hoult) journey.

Nic Cage in "Renfield"

Nicolas Cage plays Dracula in “Renfield."
Renfield-2.jpeg

Nicholas Hoult stars in “Renfield."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.