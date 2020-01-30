97 Cafe
Food: As someone who often bounces from one local government meeting to the next in a day, often with little time in between, finding quick places to eat is crucial. That’s how 97 Cafe, the small bistro inside the Deschutes Services Building on 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend, quickly fell onto my radar.
While the cafe offers a whole variety of coffee drinks and lunch sandwiches, last week, I tried a rice bowl that was offered as the featured dish. I’m so glad I branched out from sandwiches because this bowl was scrumptious. I got a large serving of jasmine rice, black beans and grilled chicken, topped with fresh corn, green onion, tomato, olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream and guacamole with a cilantro lime cream sauce.
Other than the rice being slightly under-salted, the bowl’s flavor had a perfect balance of acidity and tang, which was cooled by the cheese, sour cream and avocado.
At $7.50, the dish was the most expensive item on the menu — and that’s just because I added chicken. Otherwise, everything on the menu is around $7. For a quick bite to eat, it’d be hard to find a rice bowl more convenient, tasty and affordable in Bend.
Service: Quick and friendly: You order at the front and pick up your order once it’s done.
Atmosphere: Given that it’s nestled in the lobby of a government building, it’s hard for the cafe to feel too cozy. But a few tables and a couch do help you feel comfortable if you choose not to take your order away from the building.
Location: 1300 NW Wall St., Bend
Contact: 541-241-6404
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.
—Brenna Visser, The Bulletin
