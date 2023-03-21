IMG_4902.jpg

Built to Spill

 Submitted photo

One of the best guitar-forward rock bands of the past 30 years, Built to Spill, is playing Bend's Domino Room Tuesday night.

If you know their music, great! If you don't, spend the next few days with 1997's prog-rock epic "Perfect From Now On" and 1999's indie-pop perfecto "Keep it Like a Secret" on repeat, and once you've realized those two are stone-cold, unassailable classics, check out the rest of the Boise-based band's incredible catalog. Few people have recorded and released more spine-tingling musical moments in my lifetime than Built to Spill's principal creative force, Doug Martsch.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

