After decades of pop-chart dominance by hip-hop and R&B, the proliferation of hybrid genres, home-recorded music and electronic sounds thanks to computers and the internet, and the decline of guitar-driven music as a viable (non-oldies) radio format, you don’t have to go far to find someone who is willing to declare: “rock ‘n’ roll is dead.”
Don’t tell Buckcherry and Hinder that, however. The two bands (from Southern California and Oklahoma City, respectively) got their big breaks in the 2000s, but both are throwbacks to the hard rock of the ‘70s and ‘80s, when men wore hairspray and women were the subjects of songs with titles like “Crazy Bitch” and “Lips Of An Angel.” The former is Buckcherry’s bawdy and turbo-charged biggest hit, and the latter is Hinder’s, a post-grunge power ballad about temptation, late-night phone calls and lips.
Anyway, they’re a perfect tour pairing, and they’re coming to Redmond Saturday. It should be quite a scene. Be there or be square, friends!
Buckcherry and Hinder: $60-$120, 4 p.m. Saturday, General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond, generalduffys.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.