Bruno’s is back.
Or rather, after a seven-year stint as Midtown Market, what used to be Bruno’s Deli & U-Bake Pizza has become Bruno’s 6th Street Market.
Bruno and Jo Tosi, of the original Bruno’s, retired in 2016, after running a beloved neighborhood convenience store with take-and-bake pizzas and calzones for over 38 years. When the couple retired in 2016, Jo Tosi told The Bulletin the Tosis would support new owners operating a similar type of shop.
New co-owners Eric Wellman and Trevor Kalberg have reignited the spirit of Bruno’s, bringing back calzones and both fresh and take-and-bake pizza with an adjoined convenience store.
As I pulled up to the shop on Sixth Street in northeast Bend, I could see a pizza being tossed in the air through the front window. I walked inside and ordered a couple of pies from Wellman, who told me would take about 15 to 20 minutes to bake.
As I waited, Wellman personably made conversation. I milled around the convenience store, tempted by the mint chocolate chip ice cream in the freezer and the wine selection.
Meanwhile, several other customers walked in and out of the small store and were warmly greeted by Wellman. One jokingly asked how cold the beer was, as plastered on the outside of the front window was a sign that read “coldest beer in town.”
I couldn’t help myself and purchased a M&M’s mint ice cream cookie sandwich ($1.99) and a 2020 Chateau Souverain Merlot ($10.99). I couldn’t resist a wine bottle with a label that read it had elegant layers of blueberry and plum with hints of mocha, baking chocolate and oak — especially at such a low price.
Shortly before the pizzas came out of the oven, Wellman rang up my order. Then another staff member placed the two boxes directly in my hands with a smile, saying she hoped I enjoyed them. Wafts of the fresh-baked pizza reached my nose and I drove home in anticipation of what was to come.
Upon opening the boxes, I was impressed by the medium-sized pies, each which stretched 14 inches in diameter — even the gluten-free pie. I had ordered a medium Bruno’s combo pizza ($21.95) on cauliflower crust (additional $2) for myself in accordance with my gluten allergy, and a second medium-sized pepperoni and sausage pizza ($18.95) with the addition of jalapenos (additional $1.25) for my partner.
It turned out we’d be eating leftover pizza for days.
The pizzas were hearty, with a thick layer of mozzarella cheese and a generous amount of toppings. The combination pizza had an abundance of red onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, but especially of the tasty meats — ham, pepperoni and sausage — of which some pizzerias skimp.
I had reservations about a pizzeria located in a convenience store, but I quickly came to understand why Bruno’s was loved for so many years. And I’m glad it’s back.
Location: 1709 NE Sixth St., Bend
Contact: 541-382-4641, brunosbend.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily
Price Range: $8.95-$27.95 per menu item
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.