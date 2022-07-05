Everyone knows April 20, AKA 4/20, is an unofficially official holiday for weed smokers. But did you know July 10 is considered a similar holiday for consuming cannabis oil products? If you take "7/10" and turn it upside down, it resembles the word OIL. Like ... whoa, man.
July 10 is Saturday, and the Fyre dispensary in Bend will celebrate by hosting a heck of a live show featuring a bunch of excellent rappers who should be familiar to Central Oregon hip-hop heads. There's Amp Live, formerly of the popular Bay Area group Zion I; Grieves, a skilled Seattle MC who is signed to influential indie-rap label Rhymesayers Entertainment; and Eligh and Scarub, two members of revered and respected California hip-hop collective Living Legends.
And at the top of the bill is Brother Ali, another Rhymesayers rapper known not only for his smooth flow, but also his activism and social justice message as well as his work as a university lecturer, worship leader and teacher of Islamic principles. Also, his music is just plain dope. His most recent album, 2019's "Secrets & Escapes, is the latest entry in a two-decade-long run of incredibly consistent releases.
Brother Ali, with Eligh & Scarab, Grieves, Amp Live, Anthony Vinyl, Gary Daktyl: Free, Noon-10 p.m. Sunday, Fyre, 2650 NE Division Street, Bend, str8fyre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
