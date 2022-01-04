BrettDennenPressPic.jpg

Sunny singer-songwriter Brett Dennen performs Thursday at the Tower Theatre in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Brett Dennen’s new album is called “See the World,” and the title track is a typically breezy pop song built from sparkling guitars, singsong melodies and a sturdy rhythm section. It is instantly hummable, which is no surprise — instantly hummable tunes have been the California singer-songwriter’s specialty for more than a decade.

The song’s chorus goes like this: “Days go by. Get out and see the world with your own eyes.” Which is a perfectly lovely sentiment that no doubt sounded quite tempting back in July, when Dennen released his album and COVID cases were low. Now, with the sun setting before 5 p.m., piles of snow narrowing the driveway, the Omicron variant’s rise and travel restrictions expanding by the day, it’s easy to feel a bit trapped.

If you’re feeling trapped, remember that escaping doesn’t have to look like a trip to a tropical island. This week, you can escape for just a couple of hours by heading down to the Tower Theatre Thursday night and watching Dennen play a bunch of his toe-tapping slices of folk-pop sunshine. The guy’s songs are like open portals to places where the vibes are always good, natural beauty stretches to the horizon and reality is a myth, if only for three or four minutes.

Brett Dennen: $38-$139; 8 p.m. Thursday; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.