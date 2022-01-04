Brett Dennen’s new album is called “See the World,” and the title track is a typically breezy pop song built from sparkling guitars, singsong melodies and a sturdy rhythm section. It is instantly hummable, which is no surprise — instantly hummable tunes have been the California singer-songwriter’s specialty for more than a decade.
The song’s chorus goes like this: “Days go by. Get out and see the world with your own eyes.” Which is a perfectly lovely sentiment that no doubt sounded quite tempting back in July, when Dennen released his album and COVID cases were low. Now, with the sun setting before 5 p.m., piles of snow narrowing the driveway, the Omicron variant’s rise and travel restrictions expanding by the day, it’s easy to feel a bit trapped.
If you’re feeling trapped, remember that escaping doesn’t have to look like a trip to a tropical island. This week, you can escape for just a couple of hours by heading down to the Tower Theatre Thursday night and watching Dennen play a bunch of his toe-tapping slices of folk-pop sunshine. The guy’s songs are like open portals to places where the vibes are always good, natural beauty stretches to the horizon and reality is a myth, if only for three or four minutes.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.