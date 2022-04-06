The lox bagel at Sister's Coffee Co. is made on a toasted bagel from Sparrow Bakery with cold-smoked salmon, lemon pepper cream cheese and pickled onions. Shown is a gluten-free substitute on Ud's white bread.
I can’t resist the silky texture of cold-smoked salmon, so the lox bagel ($10) at Sisters Coffee Co. in the Old Mill District immediately caught my eye. It usually comes with a toasted bagel from Sparrow Bakery, but at my request, the staff was willing to make it gluten-free (even though it wasn’t technically on the menu). The gluten-free substitute was white bread by Udi’s — intended for the sausage and veggie breakfast sandwiches. It didn’t have the same doughy texture as a bagel, but I was grateful for the staff’s willingness to accommodate me.
The lox bagel was a lovely pairing of cold-smoked salmon, lemon pepper cream cheese, pickled onions and a garnish of microgreens. I thoroughly enjoyed the brightness of the cream cheese and tartness of the onions in combination with the salmon. I only wished my microgreens wouldn’t have blown away in the wind, though it was a small price to pay for dining outside. I was tempted by the drink special, a bourbon caramel latte made with caramel barrel-aged bourbon syrup, espresso, steamed breve and smoky Maldon salt ($5.50 for 12 oz). Instead, I decided to skip the extra calories of the steamed half-and-half and ordered an iced latte with almond milk and half a pump of raspberry syrup ($5.25 for 12 oz). It was the perfect combination. The syrup added a boost of sweetness without being overpowering under the creaminess of the almond milk and bitter espresso.
In addition to the lox bagel and breakfast sandwiches, the menu also features breakfast tacos (which can be made vegan), a bagel with cream cheese and a ham and cheese croissant.
Service
Like most coffeeshops, you order at the counter. The woman who rung up my order was personable and efficient. When we got so wrapped up in conversation that I missed selecting the button to receive a receipt, she made sure I still got one.
Atmosphere
Sisters Coffee Company opened its third location in the Old Mill District in October and completed a remodel a few weeks ago. As of April 4, the hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There were no tables inside, but the outdoor picnic tables are perfect for enjoying sunny spring days next to the blooming cherry blossoms.
More info
Location: 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 400, Bend
Contact: 541-699-9309
Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily with breakfast served until 2 p.m.
Price Range: $2.25-$10
Cuisine: Coffee and light breakfast options
