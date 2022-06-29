Food
Construction has dragged on for over a year along the Newport Avenue corridor, but Nancy P’s Bakery & Cafe feels as homey as ever.
It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a sandwich out on the patio, which faces away from Newport. Behind the cafe is a pergola and flowers — a cozy cove away from the improvements being made on the next street.
Nancy P’s prepares its sandwiches on bread made in house. My personal favorite is the tuna curry ($16). I’ve made tuna salad sandwiches hundreds of times, but never has it occurred to me to mix the tuna with curry instead of mayonnaise. The curry tastes flavorful and peppery next to the fresh lettuce and crunchy slices of cucumber.
The shining star of the turkey pesto sandwich ($16) is the house made pesto. While each ingredient holds its own — it’s paired with roasted red peppers, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce and mayo — the pesto is flavorful, yet not overpowering, and truly makes this sandwich sing.
Nancy P’s is generous with the sandwich meat, meaning that there’ll likely be some leftovers. There’s also the option to purchase just half of a sandwich ($8.50) or to order half of a sandwich with half of a salad ($16.50).
Inside the shop is a glass case filled with tempting cookies, bars and cupcakes, and a variety of gluten-free options. You can also call the cafe for made-to-order pies, cookies and cakes.
Service
I was welcomed the moment that I stepped into the cafe. Not long after we ordered our sandwiches, they were brought to our table where we were dining outside.
One of the cashiers was happy to answer my questions about the local art. With a smile, she explained there was one piece of stained-glass artwork that wasn’t for sale — the piece with a pie and a red heart that hangs in the window next to the cashier.
Atmosphere
Artwork crafted by local artists lines the walls and windows of the bakery. The stained glass in the windows is made by local artist Mare Schelz. Schelz uses recycled items in her artwork and many of the stained-glass pieces hanging in the shop are made with old window frames, adding to the cafe’s charm.
Greeting cards, prints and notebooks by Bend-based artist Megan Marie Myers also decorate the space. I purchased a greeting card ($5) with a dreamy landscape of a girl watching animal-shaped clouds float through the sky.
Proceeds from the art directly benefit artists, rather than the cafe taking a cut. I was instructed to pay for the card by sending my payment to Myers with the Venmo app.\
More info
Location: 1054 NW Milwaukee Ave., Bend
Contact: 541-322-8778, nancyps.com
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily
Price Range: $2-$16.50
Cuisine: Cafe and bakery
Find more about Megan Marie Myers’ artwork at meganmariemyers.com and Mare Schelz at theclearwatergallery.com
