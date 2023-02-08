Chef and owner of Juice Easy Bobby Humbert loves to feed people.
“He puts his heart and soul into the food,” said Sophia Nickson, co-owner of the business.
Humbert was operating Juice Easy out of Houston when he received a call from his friends and owners of The Canteen. They asked if he’d be interested in moving his business to Bend.
It only took one visit for Humbert to make the decision to pack up his home, put it on the market and move. Since early October, he’s been running Juice Easy at the Campfire Hotel with Nickson.
Juice Easy is the “sunrise menu,” offered from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. The couple has also inherited The Canteen, now called Sloppy Seconds and the concept’s “sunset menu,” served from 4-10 p.m. The sunset menu resembles the former menu of The Canteen with light fare such as sandwiches, soups and a salad, updated with what Humbert describes as “plays” on the breakfast menu.
Juice Easy’s signature item is its breakfast burgers. There are seven breakfast burgers to choose from, the most popular which are the steak and eggs ($11) and “the flirt” ($10). Steak may also be added to any vegetarian sandwich (additional $3).
I ordered the Zucchinilini ($9) with steak, opting for a gluten-free bun due to my gluten allergy. The sandwich was served open-faced with sauteed zucchini, mushroom, onion, egg whites, fresh rosemary and vegan smoked gouda cheese.
The steak was drizzled with a sweet, tangy mambo sauce, which Humbert said is most commonly used to complement chicken, but he loves to add it to almost everything.
The sandwich was crave-worthy, juicy and flavorful. The thick slices of zucchini balanced the heaviness of the steak. And the egg whites added flavor without the density of a yolk.
It’s a breakfast sandwich for which I will gladly return as such indulgences of the gluten-friendly variety are rare.
Juice Easy also serves fresh-pressed juices, lemonades and 8-ounce sea moss shooters.
Nickson pointed out the gut buddy ($6), one of three sea moss shooters available. It combines sea moss with fruit, agave and water and contains upward of 100 nutrients, which aid with functions such as digestion and eye health. She said it has an “oceany” taste, but some customers consume one daily to reap the benefits.
I shook up the sea moss in the gut buddy and took a swig. It both smelled and tasted briny and I could feel the sediment from the sea moss as it passed over my tongue. The addition of fruit made it go down easier, but it was still something I had to will myself to drink.
Next time, I’ll probably opt for a fruitier, albeit less nutritious fresh-pressed juice.
Location: Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend
Contact: 832-434-3486, juiceeasyonline.com,
Hours: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
Price Range: $7-$20 per menu item
