Old-timers ‘round Central Oregon’s music scene will remember there was a time when we couldn’t keep Brandi Carlile away from our stages.
The Seattle-based roots-pop singer-songwriter opened for Sheryl Crow at Bend’s Les Schwab Amphitheater in 2008, then sold out three shows at the Tower Theatre in 2009 and 2010. In 2011, she opened for Ray LaMontagne at the Schwab, and then returned in December of that year to play another sold-out Tower show. Finally, in 2012, she bumped up to headline her own amphitheater show, and she did so again in 2016, and again in 2018.
In other words, Carlile’s career has always been on the rise. And it has shot into the stratosphere in recent years, thanks in large part to the smashing success of her excellent 2018 album, “By the Way, I Forgive You,” and her six Grammy nominations in 2019. Now, she’s a superstar gearing up to release her seventh album, “In These Silent Times,” on Oct. 1.
But first, she’ll return to town to play not one but two nights at Les Schwab Amphitheater this weekend. Next time she comes back, we might have to build a football stadium for her.
Brandi Carlile: $45 to $150; 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend; bendconcerts.com
