Brandi Carlile has postponed all of her May dates including her scheduled May 23 show at Les Schwab Amphitheater, her only Oregon performance during her current tour.
A new date for the concert has not yet been announced.
Carlile’s announcement comes out of concerns over COVID-19, according to her Facebook page, and comes less than a month after Chris Young, the first concert of the amphitheater’s season, canceled all his shows through May 10.
Tickets already purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
