The Deschutes Public Library is hosting a lecture series called “Know Sustainability — Sustainable Farming in the High Desert” at two locations this Saturday: first at the Downtown Bend Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the Redmond Proficiency Academy Glacier Building from 3-4 p.m.
The presenters are Megan and David Kellner-Rode, co-owners of Boundless Farmstead, a local Organic farmstead 15 miles east of Bend near the Oregon Badlands Wilderness. The two of them will be discussing the types of sustainable practices they use on their farmstead.
“There is a wide spectrum of what we call sustainable farming,” Megan Kellner-Rode said. “We will explore farming practices, certifications and labels, the local food system, and more.”
Boundless Farmstead, founded in 2018, provides local organic and sustainably grown vegetables, poultry and eggs to the community via the Bend Farmers Market, Locavore, their CSA program and at several local restaurants.
“I’m always interested in trying to do whatever I can to educate the broader community about sustainable farming and how as a community member you can support sustainable agriculture and the local food system,” Kellner-Rode said. “Because to me, it takes not only the farmers and the producers, but it takes the eaters to make true change.”
If you’re interested in learning about sustainable farming or how to overcome some of the unique challenges of farming and gardening in the High Deser, drop into one of these free talks on Saturday.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.