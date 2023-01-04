Boundless Farmstead Owners

Boundless Farmstead Owner's Megan and David Kellner-Rode will give two talks about sustainable farming in Central Oregon on Saturday.

The Deschutes Public Library is hosting a lecture series called “Know Sustainability — Sustainable Farming in the High Desert” at two locations this Saturday: first at the Downtown Bend Public Library from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the Redmond Proficiency Academy Glacier Building from 3-4 p.m.

The presenters are Megan and David Kellner-Rode, co-owners of Boundless Farmstead, a local Organic farmstead 15 miles east of Bend near the Oregon Badlands Wilderness. The two of them will be discussing the types of sustainable practices they use on their farmstead.

