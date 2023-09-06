boss-rambler-beer-club-so-green-fresh-hop-ipa-jon-abernathy.jpg

Boss Rambler infused So Green, one of its three fresh-hop beers, with Centennial hops that went through a liquid nitrogen freezing process.

 Jon Abernathy

I’ve written quite a bit on fresh-hop beers in this space over the years, detailing various varieties of hops, the brewing process and even the number of them brewed.

Most breweries employ similar techniques in producing these harvest ales, in which freshly picked hops are added at various stages of brewing, which infuse the beer with qualities that can only be captured during this time of year.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.