For many years, Boris Pelekh was, as he describes it, a “double agent” of sorts.
A classically trained musician, composer, producer and bandleader, he played his original songs in various incarnations, including the punk trio Daze and a long-running rock band called Hey Guy.
At the same time, he found himself involved in a number of projects as a hired gun, working as musical director for the Nickelodeon-affiliated pop duo Nat and Alex Wolff, and — most famously — as a guitarist and full-time member of Gogol Bordello, a sensational folk-punk band that has toured the world for two decades.
“I have to do music full time,” Pelekh said. “If I don’t, I start feeling like I’m not fulfilling my purpose in this world.”
Then COVID-19 came along and shut everything down. Pelekh took the opportunity to move from New York City to Guatemala, leaving behind his band mates and a long-term relationship, and to focus on his original work but to scale things down a bit. He dropped the name Hey Guy, rebranded the project as Boris and The Joy, and started writing and recording a number of new songs that range in style from introspective folk to synth-rock.
“Instead of getting really depressed about lockdown, I wanted to get super creative and get a lot of stuff done,” he said. “A lot of people were not in a creative space, and that’s understandable. But I quickly realized, ‘Okay, I think I need to just do this on my own.’”
To be clear, Boris and The Joy is, essentially, Pelekh and whoever he chooses to join him at any given time. At Silver Moon Brewing on Tuesday night, it will be just Pelekh, putting on the kind of diverse and dynamic show he has always wanted to do.
“I want Boris and The Joy to be a completely full-spectrum experience and my shows are exactly that. They can be quiet and fragile one minute and then get huge and screaming and joyful, and then very solemn and quiet again,” Pelekh said.
“It’s the kind of show I always thought would be more interesting,” he continued. “I grew up listening to huge, heavy music like Megadeth, but also quiet folk music like Paul Simon. And I was like, ‘Why can’t I just go see Megadeth and Paul Simon trade off songs one after the other? Why do I have to sit there through two hours of metal? Why can’t they be mixed together?’”
Pelekh likens his vision to a common storytelling arc, with character development, rising and falling action, a climax and a resolution all adding up to an enjoyable experience for the consumer. And while he encounters people who don’t “get” his vision, he believes music is moving in a more genre-less direction thanks to the prevalence of eclectic streaming playlists, which feature hip-hop next to country and punk rock next to pop.
“We’re embarking on a time when people are saying, ‘I don’t really care what style it is. I like what this person is saying. This is my energy.’” Pelekh said. “That’s how kids are listening to music these days, so there’s no reason for a single artist to not have diversity in their sound and their set, and that’s what Boris and The Joy is all about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.