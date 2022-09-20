If Odesza (see their story elsewhere in this section) represents a softer, more restrained, more melodic approach to electronic music, Borgore might be Osesza’s polar opposite.
Borgore is the stage name of Asaf Borger, an Israeli DJ whose music recalls the early days of the EDM boom, when artists like Skrillex rode the aggressive sound of dubstep to global superstardom.
In other words, Borgore specializes in grinding, guttural bass music, the kind that sounds as influenced by punk and metal as, say, house music or techno. We’re talking thunderous beats, chest-caving bass and massive, cliff-diving drops that make certain dance floors explode with delight. To set himself apart from most of his contemporaries, Borgore augments this sound with occasional dirty lyrics and an in-your-face persona. The bio section of his Soundcloud profile says "Following me is bad for your sister," which, I assume, is a warning that if she follows Borgore, she might start listening to this kind of stuff all the time.
If she does, she should hit up the Midtown Ballroom Friday night, where the self-proclaimed "enfant terrible of bass culture" will headline a bill that also features fellow DJs Codi Carroll, Welterweight and TsuVoid.
Borgore with Codi Carroll, Welterweight and TsuVoid: 8 p.m. Friday; $23.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; jmaxproductions.net
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
