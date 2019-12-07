Deschutes Public Library Foundation has announced “When All Is Said” as the 2020 A Novel Idea … Read Together community read. The book, the first novel by Irish author Anne Griffin, was revealed Friday evening during a public event at the Downtown Bend Library.

According to the library, A Novel Idea is the largest community read program in Oregon. More than 5,000 residents read, discussed and participated in free cultural and author events for the 2019 book, Robert Kurson’s “Rocket Men.”

“With our previous selection we traveled back in time but stayed in the United States,” a news release quotes Liz Goodrich, Deschutes Public Library’s programs supervisor. “For 2020, we’re excited to read a book that takes us across the Atlantic. ‘When All Is Said’ is a tale told from the present that explores the past, and much of that past takes place in the main character’s home country of Ireland.”

Programming for the 2020 iteration of A Novel Idea begins on April 4, followed by four weeks of events related to the book and its themes, culminating in a free presentation by Griffin at 4 p.m. May 3 at Bend High School. A book signing will follow.

Copies of the book are available for checkout at library branches.