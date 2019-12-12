Kim Brown Seely has noticed an interesting cross-section of people at her recent reading events.

Seely’s first book, “Uncharted,” focuses on the earliest journeys the longtime travel writer and editor and her husband took on their 54-foot sailboat. The Seattle-based couple, new emptynesters following the graduation of their youngest son, sailed up the Salish Sea and Inside Passage in the late 2000s, encountering whales, seals and lots of rain and struggling to learn the intricacies of sailing on a quest to find the elusive, blonde Kermode, or “spirit” bear, in the Great Bear Rainforest.

“After you get to the point when you’ve raised an 18-year-old human, you have been chained to that school calendar — most of us have — for so many years,” Seely said recently from her home in Bellevue, Washington, “and it’s an important time I think to be intentional and think about if you can take a week or even a few weeks, or take a leave of absence from work or save up time and just do something to take advantage of that freedom and celebrate it. So I talk about that, and so people come who are interested in that idea, or thinking about what they might do.”

But Seely, who will present the book along with a slideshow of photos from her sailing trips in the Northwest over the last decade at Sunriver Books & Music on Saturday, has also noticed “hardcore sailors” showing up to her events. That has surprised her given her lack of sailing experience during that first adventure.

“I’m adventurous and up for anything, but I’ve been humbled to have them come,” she said. “But I think that’s because this is a part of the Northern Pacific coast and a part of B.C. — it’s so remote that it takes a lot of time to sail there, and so not that many people go.”

In fact, Seely said she does not suggest other couples follow her lead unless “they really, really want to learn how to sail.” While her husband, Jeff, had some prior sailing experience, as detailed in the book, Seely was a novice.

But Seely does advocate for shaking things up in a marriage after the kids are grown and away from home. She mentioned a couple she knows who plan to take a yearlong sabbatical in which they will live in a different city every three months.

“I had read all these articles prior to emptynesting about the trend of gray divorce,” she said. “And you can see it’s a time — especially as people are living longer, and I think especially if couples have grown apart when they’re raising kids — that they sort of look at each other, and think, ‘Gosh.’ Especially if one is active and the other is less active. It’s definitely a trend that although divorce rates have somewhat stabilized, the divorce rates for people over 50 have gone up in the last 15 years or so.”

While Seely had been “very happily married” for 25 years at that point (33 years now), she thought it was “maybe a time to take on some new project once our kids left home.” At the same time, her husband was thinking about buying the sailboat, which the couple would name Heron. Also around the same time, Seely attended a dinner where she talked to an associate of National Geographic photographer Paul Nicklen about the Kermode bear, a rare, cream-colored subspecies of black bear. (You’ll have to read the book to see if she found the bear.) Nicklen was shooting the bear for National Geographic.

“This gentleman from Seattle told me about how he was sailing to this place called The Great Bear Rainforest in the summers and about Paul and this beautiful bear that I’d never heard about,” Seely said. “And I thought, ‘How could it be what is now the rarest bear in the world lives only 500 miles as the crow flies from Seattle?’ I knew a lot of adventurous people in Seattle, and I didn’t know anyone who’d ever tried to see one. So to me as a journalist, suddenly there was the story.”

Seely grew up in California and started her career in publishing in New York City (where she also met her husband).

She caught the travel bug early from her parents and especially her mother, who would take the family on backpacking trips in the Sierra Nevada mountains or on drives through the Yucatan Jungle in Mexico.

“I think for me, I’ve always been attracted to destinations that are on the edge — that are far away and distant,” Seely said. “The sea holds that same appeal for me because they’re places that allow you to quiet your mind, and so sailing is even more that way. When we were sailing and cruising in the Great Bear Rainforest (in British Columbia), at that point there was no connectivity for 10, 12 days at a time. So suddenly there you were; you were on the sea but there was no internet, there was no news, there was certainly no TV. And it’s that quietness which I think is just profoundly healing.”

The book starts with a short trip the entire Seely family took on the sailboat before diving into the main journey, undertaken just by Seely and her husband.

“I’ve learned in my years as a travel writer, a perfect trip is a boring trip — who wants to read about that?” Seely said. “I was comfortable, and thankfully my husband was so generous. I can’t believe he let me write what I did, but he also knows that it made for a great story. Interestingly, it’s that tension — I think the tension between a couple trying to take on a big challenge like that — that mirrors the tension in most marriages, which also mirrors the tension in all the extreme weather. And so I think it’s that dynamic that for me as a writer was so interesting to explore.”