‘Ineffable’ release party — Spoken Moto will host a release party at 5 p.m. Thursday for “Ineffable,” a coffee table book featuring photographs of the area’s landscapes, creative spaces, urban settings and more taken over the past year. The book is a collaboration between Visit Bend and photographer and designer Richard Bacon, as well as other local photographers. The price of the book is a suggested donation of $15, which goes to the Deschutes Trails Coalition. Live music will follow at 7 p.m.

— David Jasper, The Bulletin