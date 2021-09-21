The event is being produced by The Bulletin in conjunction with OSU-Cascades media lab Connect Central Oregon.
Reviewing the book, Pulitzer Prize winner Nicholas Kristof said: "This is history that is sometimes painful as well as inspiring. But it's always riveting!"
Renowned Bend novelist Jane Kirkpatrick will describe her chapter on the Oregon suffragist Abigail Scott Duniway. In addition to her lecturing across Oregon, Duniway wrote several novels and was among a handful of women worldwide who founded a newspaper – The New Northwest.
Former newspaper publisher and columnist Steve Forrester — and CEO of EO Media Group, the parent company of The Bulletin — will present Richard Neuberger — a forgotten consequential writer and politician of the first half of the 20th century. In 1954, Neuberger became the first Democrat whom Oregon elected to the U.S. Senate in 40 years. Neuberger was the second Jewish person elected to the Senate by popular vote, following enactment of the 17th Amendment.
Former journalist Greg Nokes will discuss Jesse Applegate, who opposed slavery in the Oregon Constitutional Convention. Applegate was literally a trail blazer, creating the Applegate Trail.
All three of these Oregonians were iconoclasts, at odds with the times in which they lived.
It is sponsored by the Deschutes County Historical Society. Kelly Cannon-Miller, director of the museum, will host as will Gerry O'Brien, editor for The Bulletin. The presentation will start at 5:45 p.m., Oct. 12, with a short discussion of the upcoming release for Hello Bend! a pictorial history book of Central Oregon from the 1950s to 2000.
