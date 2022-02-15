It hasn’t looked or felt much like it recently in Central Oregon, but the calendar assures me that it is, in fact, still winter. And one of the top-shelf events ‘round here at this time of year is the Oregon WinterFest.
People go to WinterFest for all kinds of reasons: The merchants and the marketplace, the ice sculptures and fire sculptures, the rail jam and the family atmosphere. Here in the Music section, we’re most interested in the live music.
The headliners this year are melodic hip-hop pioneers and ‘90s hit-makers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on Friday night, plus hard rock veterans and ‘80s MTV stars Quiet Riot on Saturday. Opening for Bone Thugs is local favorite Scott Pemberton, who’ll bring his highly energetic jam-rock over from Portland. And opening for Quiet Riot is Bend’s own Precious Byrd, whose mix of covers and originals are guaranteed good for the dance floor.
And new this year, the festival will include the Sparks Stage, a spot where people can enjoy live music outdoors. Blackstrap Bluegrass will play it Friday, and Saturday’s lineup includes Ky Burt, Gabrial Sweyn, Burning Moonlight, Sonic Benders and Toast & Jam.
Heads up: Oregon WinterFest is moving to the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond this year.
Oregon WinterFest: $20; Friday through Sunday; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwinterfest.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
