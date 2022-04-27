“It’s a sandwich that demands your full attention,” my coworker said of the sandwiches at Valentine’s Deli.
My curiosity piqued, I stopped by the Box Factory last week to try Valentine’s Deli for the first time.
The man at the front counter said the most popular sandwiches were the hot Italian ($13), the Albuquerque ($13) and the ranch hand ($13), so I landed on the first sandwich on the menu — the classic hot Italian.
It made an impressive first impression. Each layer of the towering sub was clearly visible, from the pepperoni, salami, hot capicola, pepperoncini and provolone cheese on the bottom, to the ridiculous amount of ham in the middle and the shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo with house red wine vinaigrette on top. The ingredients were contained by a crunchy hoagie bun delivered fresh from Sparrow Bakery the same day.
My taste buds were greeted by the juicy spiciness of the pepperoncini. In fact, there was no part of the sandwich that wasn’t juicy. The four varieties of cold cuts offered a full flavor that was balanced by the fresh vegetables.
On the side, there was the option to add Tim’s Cascade Chips ($1.50) and a front case full of La Croix ($2), Compassion Kombucha ($5), Rainier tall boys ($3.50) and other refreshments.
But don’t think you can swing by, pick one up and bring it back to the office to take a bite in between answering emails. My coworker was spot-on. This sandwich deserves your full attention.
Service
The staff at Valentine’s Deli is patient and attentive. The limited hours, which stretch just over the lunch hour, mean the staff themselves are not overstretched.
Atmosphere
A tempting platter of house-made cookies sat on the counter next to the register, and a black and white photo on the walls paid homage to Box Factory’s over 100-year history.
Seating includes a number of close-together tables along the wall inside and an outdoor patio.
