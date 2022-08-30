Ziggy 1 - Zach Weinberg _ Courtesy of Tuff Gong Worldwide.JPG

Ziggy Marley pays tribute to his father, Bob Marley, when he plays Hayden Homes Amphitheater Tuesday.

 Zach Weinberg

Bob Marley would’ve turned 77 this year if he hadn’t died of cancer in 1981. Two years ago, his oldest son, Ziggy Marley, was set to tour a live-in-concert tribute to his father to celebrate the reggae icon’s 75th birthday.

Alas, COVID-19 had other plans, and Ziggy was forced to postpone the celebration.

Ziggy 2 - Zach Weinberg _ Courtesy of Tuff Gong Worldwide.jpg

Ziggy Marley
Ziggy 3 - Kristin Burns _ Courtesy of Tuff Gong Worldwide.jpg

Ziggy Marley performs Tuesday at Hayden Homes Amphitheater, paying tribute to his famous father, reggae legend Bob Marley.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.