If you’re traveling in the Central Oregon country fair come June, make some time for Bob Dylan.
The folk rock mainstay and his band will roll (like a stone) back into Les Schwab Amphitheater for his fourth performance at the venue June 4. Dylan previously played the amphitheater in 2003, 2005 and 2010.
Denver singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band, The Night Sweats, will also perform. The Hot Club of Cowtown will open the show, which kicks off at 6 p.m. with doors at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $69.50 plus fees in advance or $75 plus fees at the gate and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at j.mp/bbbobdylan or the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. Visit bendconcerts.com or call 541-312-8510 for more information.
Dylan, whose songwriting and persona helped shape the folk revival and rock ’n’ roll in general in the 1960s, most recently released the 2017 studio album “Triplicate,” his first triple-disc collection, featuring reworkings of classic American songs.
