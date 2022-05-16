Bob Dylan concert at HHA

Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour is coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 27. 

Folk-rock legend Bob Dylan will perform at Hayden Homes Amphitheater on June 27 with the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. 

The American singer-songwriter’s career spans over 60 years and in 2016 he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. He has written more than 500 songs and sold tens of millions of albums. 

Tickets go on presale Thursday at 10 a.m. at bendconcerts.com with the password “local.” The general sale starts the following day at 10 a.m. online or in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

