The recent surge of activity at The Belfry (302 E. Main Ave., Sisters) continues this week with three shows to warm you up on these long, cold nights. Here are the details:
On Thursday night, Scottish-American fiddler Hanneke Cassel will bring a bunch of her friends to town for an evening of sprightly string-band sounds, gorgeous vocal harmonies and holiday merriment. A former national Scottish fiddle champ, Cassel will be joined by Ryan McKasson, Brooke McKasson, Liddy Hoover, Tim Downing and Christopher Lewis for a performance of holiday classics and songs from Cassel’s 2021 album “O Come Emmanuel.” 7 p.m. $20, $10 for youth/students.
Saturday night brings the return of Oregon blues giant Curtis Salgado, who beat liver cancer in 2006 and lung cancer in 2008 and 2012 before having quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2017. What does any of that have to do with his music? Here’s what: Those experiences have made Salgado stronger and more determined to squeeze everything he can out of his considerable talent as a singer and songwriter. They also informed his soulful new album, “Damage Control,” which is about living, dying and the preciousness of time. 7 p.m. $30.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the winter solstice, and The Belfry will host a bluegrass throwdown featuring a band of locals and a band of non-locals. Repping Central Oregon is Skillethead, a five-piece that offers a modern take on traditional bluegrass. The Pine Hearts, from Olympia, Wash., play bluegrass, too, though they blend in their own backgrounds in folk, classic country and rock ‘n’ roll. When this one’s over, you can go home and go to sleep knowing that the days are only getting longer from here … until June, at least. 7 p.m. $15.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
