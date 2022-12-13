The recent surge of activity at The Belfry (302 E. Main Ave., Sisters) continues this week with three shows to warm you up on these long, cold nights. Here are the details:

DSCF2186.jpg

Fiddler Hanneke Cassel and friends will provide an evening of string-band sounds, vocal harmonies and holiday merriment Thursday.

On Thursday night, Scottish-American fiddler Hanneke Cassel will bring a bunch of her friends to town for an evening of sprightly string-band sounds, gorgeous vocal harmonies and holiday merriment. A former national Scottish fiddle champ, Cassel will be joined by Ryan McKasson, Brooke McKasson, Liddy Hoover, Tim Downing and Christopher Lewis for a performance of holiday classics and songs from Cassel’s 2021 album “O Come Emmanuel.” 7 p.m. $20, $10 for youth/students.

Curtis Salgado

Bluesman Curtis Salgado hits The Belfry in Sisters on Saturday.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

