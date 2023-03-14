sicard-hollow-20220711.jpeg

Hear Sicard Hollow Wednesday, when the Great Mountain Groove tour stops at Volcanic Theatre Pub in Bend.

Fans of sweet, sweet bluegrass music, take note: The Great Mountain Groove tour will bring not one, not two, but three bands you’ll likely dig to Volcanic Theatre Pub Wednesday night.

The soulful Sweet Lillies and raucous Pixie & The Partygrass Boys have been through this way before, so let’s focus on the third band on the three-band bill: Sicard Hollow, a “four-piece progressive bluegrass band who formed with a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of genre,” according to their website.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

