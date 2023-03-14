Fans of sweet, sweet bluegrass music, take note: The Great Mountain Groove tour will bring not one, not two, but three bands you’ll likely dig to Volcanic Theatre Pub Wednesday night.
The soulful Sweet Lillies and raucous Pixie & The Partygrass Boys have been through this way before, so let’s focus on the third band on the three-band bill: Sicard Hollow, a “four-piece progressive bluegrass band who formed with a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of genre,” according to their website.
What makes Sicard Hollow so appealing isn’t so much their bluegrass instrumentation (minus banjo) or their technical skill or their progressive vision or even their penchant for pulling pop, rock, jazz and jams into their ‘grass. What makes them one of the genre’s next great bands is the way they bring it all together into a package that feels seamless and irresistible.
For evidence, check out their fine 2022 album “Brightest of Days” or check ‘em out live next week when they roll through Bend on their way to world domination.
Sicard Hollow, The Sweet Lillies and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys: 8 p.m. Wednesday, $15, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
