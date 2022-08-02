Tim O’Brien is a bluegrass legend for the role he played in Hot Rize, the Colorado band that bridged the genre’s traditional string-band roots and the rock- and jazz-influenced sound practiced by so many contemporary newgrass and jamgrass bands today.
He’s also no slouch as a solo artist. This is a guy who has won both a Best Bluegrass Album and a Best Traditional Folk Album Grammy award, who has been twice honored as Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association and who is a world-class multi-instrumentalist proficient on the mandolin, banjo, guitar, fiddle and more.
On Friday, O’Brien will perform in Sisters in support of his newest album “He Walked On,” a collection of songs "about what you need to do to survive in America." he says. He’ll be accompanied by his partner, Jan Fabricius.
Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius, with Pete Kartsounes: $25 adult, $12 youth in advance, $30 adult, $17 youth day of show, 7 p.m. Friday, doors open 6 p.m. Sisters Art Works, 204 W. Adams Ave., Sisters, sistersfolkfestival.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.