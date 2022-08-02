tim_and_jan_bw.jpg

Bluegrass artists Jan Fabricus, left, and Tim O’Brien perform Friday in Sisters.

Tim O’Brien is a bluegrass legend for the role he played in Hot Rize, the Colorado band that bridged the genre’s traditional string-band roots and the rock- and jazz-influenced sound practiced by so many contemporary newgrass and jamgrass bands today.

He’s also no slouch as a solo artist. This is a guy who has won both a Best Bluegrass Album and a Best Traditional Folk Album Grammy award, who has been twice honored as Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association and who is a world-class multi-instrumentalist proficient on the mandolin, banjo, guitar, fiddle and more.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

