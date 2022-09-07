Blonde.jpg

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in a scene from “Blonde” streaming on Netflix Sept. 28.

 Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes are back and flannel shirts and crisp autumn mornings are thankfully on their way. So, too, are movies worth putting on your radar this fall.

This year, we have award contenders in theaters and streaming, and some bound-to-delight blockbusters as well. While this is not an exhaustive list, here’s some of what’s coming up in the movies (with release dates subject to change):

See How They Run.png

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in a scene from “See How They Run,” releasing in theaters Sept. 16.
Don't Worry Darling.png

Florence Pugh in a scene from “Don’t Worry Darling,” coming to theaters Sept. 23.
Bros

Billy Eichner, left, and Luke Macfarlane in a scene from “Bros,”  directed by Nicholas Stoller and releasing in theaters Sept. 30.
Banshees of Inisherin.png

“Brendan Gleeson, left, and Colin Farrell in a scene from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” set to release in theaters Oct. 21.
Pinocchio.jpg

A scene from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” streaming on Netflix Dec. 9.
Black Panther.jpeg

“A scene from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” scheduled to release in theaters Nov. 11.
Empire of Light.jpeg

Michael Ward, left, and Olivia Coleman in a scene from “Empire of Light” scheduled to be released in theaters Dec. 9.
Glass Onion.png

A scene from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

