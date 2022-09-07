Pumpkin spice lattes are back and flannel shirts and crisp autumn mornings are thankfully on their way. So, too, are movies worth putting on your radar this fall.
This year, we have award contenders in theaters and streaming, and some bound-to-delight blockbusters as well. While this is not an exhaustive list, here’s some of what’s coming up in the movies (with release dates subject to change):
“Barbarian” (Friday) — Here’s a horror movie that will make you think twice the next time you rent a house through an app. A woman (Georgina Campbell) arrives at her rental home and discovers it’s already booked, but things take a dark turn very quickly when she discovers there is a lot more going on in this quaint house.
“See How They Run” (Sept. 16) — Whodunnits are having a moment, and there are a few upcoming flicks to scratch that mystery itch. Here, Sam Rockwell stars as a detective called in to investigate the murder that took place backstage of a hit 1950s West End play. He’s partnered with an over-eager police constable (Saoirse Ronan), hijinks ensue, and everyone is a suspect.
“The Woman King” (Sept. 16) — Based on true events, Viola Davis stars as the general of the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit who protected the kingdom of Dahomey. Taking place during the scramble for the African continent by colonizing European countries, she must train up the next generation of fighters, or risk losing everything to the colonizing forces.
“Lou” (Sept. 23, Netflix) — Add Allison Janney to the list of prestige actors who have taken up the action baton. She stars as a woman who lives alone in the woods, has a certain set of skills and helps her neighbor find a kidnapped daughter.
“Don’t Worry Darling” (Sept. 23) — While the behind-the-scenes drama may be hard to shake, the thriller from director Olivia Wilde looks intriguing, to say the least. Starring alongside Harry Styles, Florence Pugh is a wife who slowly uncovers the secrets behind their quaint, ‘50s, Stepford-y life.
“Catherine Called Birdy” (Sept. 23, Amazon Prime) — Lena Dunham adapts and directs the Karen Cushman YA novel of the same name. It stars Bella Ramsey (of “Game of Thrones” fame) as a 14-year-old girl living in medieval England whose father (Andrew Scott) tries to marry her off, but she’ll have none of that.
“Blonde” (Sept. 28, Netflix) — What is bound to be a strong performance from Ana de Armas who takes on the icon that is Marylin Monroe, the film is based on an incredibly controversial, fictionalized book about the star. The film includes scenes of sexual violence, hence why it received an NC-17 rating.
“Hocus Pocus 2” (Sept. 30, Disney +) — The Sanderson sisters are back! Twenty-nine years — sorry, fellow Millennials! — after the first film put a spell on all of us, we get another dose of black-flamed candle magic.
“Bros” (Sept. 30) — Featuring a nearly entirely LGBTQ+ cast, the rom-com starring Billy Eichner looks to have all the standard genre tropes of a mismatched pair who fall in love, but it could still be a delightfully fun flick.
“Amsterdam” (Oct. 7) — David O. Russell doesn’t have a great behind-the-scenes track record, but this Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington-led comedy-mystery has enough to make me want to give it a try.
“Till: (Oct. 14) — The trailers alone are enough to bring tears, so I can only imagine the gut-wrenching film that covers the lead-up to and brutal murder of teenager Emmett Till in 1955 and how his mother Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler) pursued justice in the aftermath.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Oct. 21) — Writer-director Martin McDonagh reunites with his “In Bruges” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in this quintessentially black, Irish seriocomedy of two friends brought to an impasse when one suddenly ends their relationship.
“Black Adam” (Oct. 21) — The Rock finally dons a cape and spandex in this screen adaptation of the DC anti-hero.
“Wendell & Wild” (Oct. 28) — The stop motion animated movie filmed in Portland features the voices of Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as two demon brothers who have to face their nemesis, a nun.
“Call Jane” (Oct. 28) — With the overturning of Roe this year, this film follows an underground group of women in the 1960s who assisted those faced with unwanted and life-threatening pregnancies in finding doctors to perform safer abortions.
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Nov. 4, Roku Channel) — In what looks to be the most perfect way to tell the story of the parody musician, the film, which stars Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, is also a parody of the musical biopic genre itself. It looks perfect.
“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Nov. 9, Netflix) — The second Pinocchio film released this season (the first is a live-action remake of the Disney classic, releasing Thursday) comes from the wonderfully weird mind of Guillermo Del Toro, a passion project for the director. The stop-motion musical features the voices of Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz and more.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11) — The recently released, emotional trailer promises that the latest Marvel film will be a fitting tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman along with ushering in the next character to put on the vibranium suit.
“The Menu” (Nov. 18) — The black comedy-horror film adds a pinch of sophistication as Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult lead a cast of affluent foodies to an island where a brilliant chef (Ralph Fiennes) has a killer menu planned for them.
“The Fabelmans” (Nov. 23) — A coming-of-age drama inspired by director Steven Spielberg’s youth and family dynamics. While he’s not the first to reflect back on being young and longing to be a filmmaker, he’s sure to infuse his story with all of the whimsy we’ve come to know and love from him.
“Strange World” (Nov. 23) — If the stunning animation isn’t enough to get you in the theater, the adventure-laden story of a family exploring, well, strange new worlds should.
“Empire of Light” (Dec. 9) — Stacked with Academy Award winners and a romance revolving around a cinema-love fest, Sam Mendes gives us light in a dreary English coastal town in the 1980s that looks gorgeous.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Dec. 16) — I’m not entirely sure if anyone cares about “Avatar” in the same way they did when the first one was released in 2009, but director James Cameron has finally finished the second installment of his stunning series.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Dec. 23, Netflix) — Daniel Craig is back as detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates another murder, this time on a private Greek island. Honestly, I’ve been excited for this film since the credits rolled on the first “Knives Out.”
“Matilda: The Musical” (Dec. 25, Netflix) — Based on the award-winning Broadway/West End musical, which is based on the Roald Dahl book about the schoolgirl with incredible powers, it features lively music by musician/comedian Tim Minchin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.