Change is inevitable. Like most small towns, Bend has grown up exponentially and businesses have changed along with its growth. But some places stick with you leaving lasting impressions in your memories whenever you pass by their old locations. Growing up here in the ’90s, there are plenty of changes that have occurred since our population started skyrocketing in my youth.
While not all change is bad, these famous places of Bend’s past continue to be missed.
NOTE: This is not a complete list of every beloved Bend institution that closed down, everyone has their own memories and opinions, don’t @ me.
Restaurants
Bend may not have had as bustling of a foodie scene as we have now, but for some of the eateries that have come and gone, they stick out in our little nostalgic hearts. Cafe Paradiso, which used to occupy a storefront in the O’Kane’s building in Downtown Bend where Chomp Chomp is now, sticks out in minds for its open mics and performance space for burgeoning bands including Cloverdayle and Matisyahu. The cafe was a little hip place to meet for coffee or for theater people to learn lines that closed in 2000.
Since then, it’s had a host of other restaurants take up residence including Asian bistro Soba, which opened in 2002. The “young and ultra-casual” eatery, as past Bulletin restaurant critic John Gottberg Anderson penned on its reopening in 2015, offered pan-Asian dishes including gyoza, salads and, of course, noodles. Owned by Howie and Di Long (who also owned La Magie, Soba’s successor at 945 NW Bond St.), the popular restaurant eventually ventured across the street to 932 NW Bond St. (present-day J DUBS) in 2015 before closing for good later that year.
Sticking downtown, one place sticks out in the minds of a few millennial Bendites for its decor literally sticking out of the wall. Hudson’s Grill, which changed its name in 1995 to, fittingly, the Hot Rod Grill for the hood of an old car they had mounted to the brick wall inside the restaurant. Full of ‘50s nostalgia from memorabilia to the kid’s meals served in small paper Cadillac’s, the restaurant may not have been the best or most consistent in terms of quality but the ambiance makes up for it, at least in memories. The grill was located where Taj Palace and Wall Street Grill are currently located, with entrances on both Wall Street and from Riverside Plaza.
Further out and further back, the Bend Woolen Mills, where the Shepherd’s House is now located at 1854 NE Division St., was built in 1918, becoming home to the mill in 1923 where the wool from the sheep boomtown of Shaniko was sent to be made into underwear, sweaters and hosiery, according to a Bulletin 2015 article before it became a grocer in the 1940s. It wasn’t until 1972 that the “s” was dropped and the building became a tavern complete with a mechanical bull. Then in 1987, Sisters pizza business Papandrea’s Pizza moved in with hand-tossed doughs being sent high in the air to the amazement of this reporter as a child.
Then the Mill name came back continuing as a restaurant, until 1999 when it closed until 2007 when The Shepherd’s House took up residence.
And of those who grew up in Bend in the ’80s and ’90s, who can forget Deschutes Station? Overwhelmingly Bend kids remember this place and the slide in the middle of it. Born as Deschutes Station Tavern it was one of the most popular bars in Bend in the ’70s and early ’80s, according to the Bulletin archives, where they showed sports games and even hosted amateur boxing matches with a ring constructed in the middle of the room. But in 1985 they rebranded and dropped the Tavern from their name and became family-friendly and built the slide and mounted a basketball hoop in place of the ring. Located where Baxter Auto Parts is currently at 61219 S. U.S. Highway 97. The restaurant closed officially in 1994.
Activities and other bygone businesses
It’s not hard for newcomers to guess that the Old Mill District used to be just that, an old mill site. In fact, it was two mill sites, the one where trendy and national shops are currently located was home to the Brooks-Scanlon Lumber Company where the west side of the Deschutes River was home to the Shevlin-Hixon Lumber Company. You can still see their names echoed around town in street names and homages to their history which at one point were two of the largest running pine sawmills in the world and employed most of the town of Bend in some way or another. But timber supplies began to decrease in the 1950s and in the 1990s they were left empty and silent. There are so many memories tied to the mill buildings that Bendites still have strong feelings about the demolition of the famous Crane Shed (where the Crane Shed Commons now stand) in August 2004.
Happier memories are also found as part of the long history of Bend. For decades residents would strap on ice skates and take to the frozen Shevlin Pond and enjoy a day of seasonal revelry. Now a popular fishing hole for all ages, the pond used to freeze solid during the winter months thick enough for skating until about 1999 when the activity fades from the archives. Now we can look toward The Pavillion and the Seventh Mountain Resort for ice skating fun, but nothing beats being out under the pines.
This year drive-in movies rekindled as a way to enjoy a new film or classic favorite from the comfort and safety of your own car, and BendFilm jumped at the opportunity to continue screening films and pairing it with a side of nostalgia. But Bend did have its own permanent Bend Drive-In Theater where Lowe’s Home Improvement is now off of Cooley Road. Built in 1950, it was, according to Bulletin archives, the first of its kind built in the state. The 60-foot screen displayed new releases and even had a playground for restless kids. The drive-in was closed in the mid-1980s and abandoned by the ‘90s where it stood slowly deteriorating before the land was redeveloped. With the movie industry looking like it is, we can only hope that another permanent fixture may once again be a reality.
Another relic lost to time and deterioration was the Pilot Butte Inn, a gorgeous wood- and stone-built hotel on the corner of Newport Avenue and Wall Street where the Columbia Bank Building now stands. The Swiss chalet-style building was built in 1917 following the establishment of the Bend sawmills and hosted everyday tourists and even political dignitaries like Eleanor Roosevelt. As the years wore and owners changed hands the inn became harder to keep up the maintenance and the building quickly deteriorated before being finally demolished in 1973 after a failed attempt to get it on the registry for historic places.
