It’s not easy to acquire a table at the Black Steer Steakhouse & Saloon, which held its soft opening on Black Friday. A line begins forming out the door as early as 5:30 p.m., remaining up until the restaurant closes up shop.
For the best chance at snagging a table, arrive before the dinner rush — or make a reservation once it starts taking them in January.
The steakhouse is located in the former Johnny Carino’s location in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Its outside walls have been painted an elegant black, as has the inside of the saloon, which opens an hour before the main dining room at 3 p.m.
The steaks are regionally sourced, aged for 28 days and simply seared in butter, salt and pepper. There are the classic cuts — filet mignon ($25 for 6 oz., $40 for 10 oz.), New York strip steak ($35), rib-eye ($40) and porterhouse ($70). And then there are the signature steaks — a cowboy chopped sirloin steak ($22), a Hawaiian steak ($34) and the Black Steer butter steak ($27).
Each one comes with buttery mashed potatoes. Housemade sauces such as a chili-crisp butter sauce, Jack Daniels demi-glace, and chimichurri butter sauce are available to add on, in addition to vegetables and side dishes for an additional cost.
I ordered the Black Steer butter steak with chili-crisp butter sauce and fried onion rings. I asked the waiter to hold the onion rings to make the meal gluten-free in accordance with my gluten allergy.
The steak was arranged in a sophisticated manner on the plate. It was cut into neat slices, seared on the top, and sprinkled with finely chopped cilantro. The waiter likened the chili-crisp butter sauce to a hollandaise sauce. It was amber-colored, rich, slightly cheesy and well-seasoned.
The whipped mashed potatoes were lovely. They were fluffy and creamy with a few clumps of potato and an indulgent amount of butter.
The server didn’t miss a beat. He was personable and attentive, regularly checking in at the table. He recommended ordering the Hawaiian signature steak upon my next visit, dressed with a novel medley of pineapple, garlic and ginger.
Overall, the saloon makes for a noteworthy evening. It’s not in direct competition with the top-tier restaurants such as Bos Taurus or Rancher Butcher Chef, making it more approachable and less expensive. And while the dishes are not especially inventive, they are well executed in the sense of a classic steakhouse with traditional meat and potato fare.
The saloon hosts happy hour, named “shuck’n & shake’n” in the saloon from 3-6 p.m. daily, a reference to its fresh-shucked, crispy and Rockefeller oysters.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
