Since those first frames of Chadwick Boseman in the vibranium-laced catsuit in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe collectively salivated wanting to see more Black Panther. When we got the character’s 2018 stand-alone outing in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” it was one of the best in the series of comic book film adaptations.

So naturally, there was a lot riding on the inevitable sequel. With the death of Boseman in 2020 — and some superbly cut trailers — the follow-up has even more pressure surrounding it.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.