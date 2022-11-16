Since those first frames of Chadwick Boseman in the vibranium-laced catsuit in “Captain America: Civil War” in 2016, every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe collectively salivated wanting to see more Black Panther. When we got the character’s 2018 stand-alone outing in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” it was one of the best in the series of comic book film adaptations.
So naturally, there was a lot riding on the inevitable sequel. With the death of Boseman in 2020 — and some superbly cut trailers — the follow-up has even more pressure surrounding it.
What we get in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is a touching tribute to both Boseman the man and the character he brought to life on the silver screen, T’Challa, as well as another well-rounded, politically poignant film. While this latest installment can’t quite match its predecessor, Coogler, who’s back as director and co-writer (with Joe Robert Cole) brings an affecting story on grief and the pressure and anger that come with it. Coogler again weaves in threads dealing with the fallout from colonialism’s nasty hold on the world, and in Namor (Tenoch Huerta), again gives us one of the finest villains the franchise has seen.
The pacing in “Wakanda Forever” can feel uneven in places, as the story takes every chance it has to allow both the audience and the actors to live in the depths of their grief, which starts in the first few moments with off-screen death of T’Challa while his sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright), scrambles for a cure that comes too late.
Coogler never glosses over the heavy moments following the death of Wakanda’s king and protector, following the funeral procession and the burial. After a yearlong time jump, Shuri and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) are still grieving. But life does move on, and the Queen has now taken the throne in place of her son, though the fictional African nation is still without its Black Panther.
While the U.S. and other powerhouse nations bemoan Wakanda’s slowness in exporting their precious material, vibranium, to the rest of the world, they’re also busy trying to find another source of it. When they do, they uncover a civilization beneath the ocean, the Talocans and their militant mutant leader, Namor.
Worlds collide. As Shuri struggles to come to terms with her brother’s death and the titles that are her by right, Namor will stop at nothing to ensure his people and kingdom remain hidden from the surface world.
Huerta is fantastic as this new, well-rounded villain, who brings heaps of surprising sympathy as we learn more about his history and come to understand why he does the things he does. With echoes of Eric Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) from the first film, Huerta stands apart and brings a new layer to both films’ portrayal of the horrors and generational effects of colonialism.
Some new faces pepper this new Wakandan story, including the delightful Riri/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and we also see the return and further development of supporting cast member, including Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and even Martin Freeman. We see each of their own lines of dealing with the death of T’Challa, their protection of Shuri and Wakanda as a whole, and their characters feel much more fleshed out here than before.
Unfortunately, the many interesting moments between supporting cast and mains Wright, Bassett and Huerta slow down the film, giving it an incredibly long runtime — the second longest in the Marvel franchise.
“Wakanda Forever” excels in the moments that are completely separate from the larger MCU. When it tangles with the wider threads the franchise is weaving, it loses a lot of the depth Coogler is so good at creating. It’s fun to have those connections, and obviously they help propel the overall arc forward, but at times they help serve the franchise and not the film at hand. We can still see where this phase is going without the connections. Including them just further weighs down an already heavy film.
We also get stunning production from Hannah Beachler and costume designs Ruth E. Carter, and a great score courtesy of Ludwig Göransson. But like so many other recent MCU films, it falters with the overall look of its computer-generated images. Whether it’s the over-extension of artists, questions of pay or overall limited staffing, the effects just don’t seem to play as well as they used to. And with so much of the film devoted to special effects, they’re hard to ignore.
Regardless of pacing and effect quibbles, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is by far the best MCU film this year. It does a stunning job of paying tribute to a great artist while staying true to its predecessor.
On screens this week: Friday sees the premieres of horror/comedy “The Menu” and the story of how two New York Times reporters broke the Harvey Weinstein story with “She Said.” On streaming: Ralphie is back on Cleveland Street in “A Christmas Story Christmas” on HBO Max, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds get “Spirited” with their adaptation of a Dickens’ classic on Apple TV+, Amy Adams gets “Disenchanted” with the hotly anticipated sequel on Disney+ and, on Netflix, Jason Momoa leads the fantasy/adventure film “Slumberland.”
And with the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, films being released on Wednesday, Nov. 23, include the animated/adventure “Strange World,” the war/drama “Devotion,” the cannibal romance “Bones and All,” the semi-autobiographical Stephen Spielberg film “The Fablemans,” and a special week-only screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.